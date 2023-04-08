HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Another company is planning to expand to fast-growing Hutto. The city announced this week Academy Sports + Outdoors will build a new Hutto store on Hwy. 79.

The store is expected to open in late 2023 or early 2024 as an anchor in Townwest Commons, near U.S. Hwy. 79 and SH 130.

The sporting goods store will be the eighth Academy Sports + Outdoors in the Austin area.

The store will open with $15 million in sales per year and grow to $20 million annually, according to the city. This will bring at least $225,000 per year in sales tax revenue.

Academy is the latest announced company coming to the Hutto development. EVO Entertainment Group said in January that it would open a Hutto movie theater in early 2024 with a bowling alley, gaming complex and more.

Townwest Commons currently has a Lowe’s, Walgreens and the Hutto YMCA.

Construction is expected to begin in April, according to Austin Alvis, the president of NewQuest Properties—Townwest Commons’ developer.