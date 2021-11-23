A Samsung beer? Texas Beer Co. to debut new draft as tech giant comes to Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A Taylor brewpub is adding a new beer to its draft selection, in honor of the city’s securement of a $17 billion Samsung plant, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Official confirmation of the plant is expected to come Tuesday evening.

Ian Davis, founder and CEO of Texas Beer Company, said the idea came to him as a lighthearted concept about a month ago. As he told more people about this plan, however, he said there was overwhelming enthusiasm for this nod to the tech giant.

“We were trying to brainstorm some ways that we could roll out the welcome mat and make them feel like a well-supported business and make sure they can integrate with the community and get to know our loyal customers,” Davis said. “The fun way we thought of was just to come up with a Samsung-themed beer. It kind of started off as just a fun little side idea, but then when we mentioned it and more and more people heard about it and got excited about it, we got serious.”

Davis and his crew will begin ramping up production of “The Sammy” next month, with plans to debut the new draft in January. The Sammy is a Kölsch that Davis described as an “easy drinking” beer that could appeal to the masses — both longtime residents of Taylor and newcomers expected to come alongside Samsung.

“The Sammy” is a new beer in the works at Texas Beer Company, a nod to Taylor’s upcoming $17 billion Samsung plant. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Ian Davis, founder and CEO of Texas Beer Company, said “The Sammy” will be an “easy drinking” Kölsch designed to unite longtime Taylor residents and newcomers alike. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Texas Beer Company, located at the corner of N. Main Street and W. 2nd Street, has been a downtown staple for five years. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

“We want it just to be an easy drinking beer, so that both our local regular customers can enjoy it on a hot summer day, but also for the guys and gals who are working hard at building the factory,” Davis said. “After they’ve had a long day, we want them to have just a nice easy drinking beer to cap off the end of the day, so it just seemed like a good universal beer that could bring people together.”

Davis said he’s looking forward to the economic benefits a company like Samsung could bring the city. With the plant will come more workers passing through downtown and residents calling Taylor home, which can benefit the independent businesses that have set up shop in the city, he added.

Especially coming off the nearly two-year economic hurdle the coronavirus pandemic has posed on small businesses, Davis said he’s welcoming this next chapter in the city’s economic history with open arms — and a freshly poured pint.

“There’s a lot of history, a lot of character here in downtown, and Taylor used to have a really proud economic story,” Davis said. “And if this is an opportunity for us to not only help anchor downtown Taylor’s revitalization, but to welcome some of these bigger manufacturing companies to town? We all worked together to grow our local economy. It could be huge for all of our local businesses.”