‘A pretty dire situation’: Some Central Texans going on nine days without power, heat

Icy lines in rural Williamson County, where the Chagnon family is closing their ninth day without power or heat. (Photo courtesy Loni Chagnon)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas lifting its emergency operations, energy companies say their crews are working around the clock to help restore power to Central Texans.

But Austin Energy says even with extra contracting crews, that may take several more days. Oncor says it hopes most of its customers will be online by early Sunday.

That’s the provider for Aaron Chagnon, who lives in rural Williamson County just outside of Granger.

“We’ve hung up blankets to cordon off the living room to centralize the heat from the fireplace to the living area,” Chagnon said.

And still, his home has been hovering around 40 degrees. His family is running on day nine without power. He says they can’t leave, because they have to look after their animals.

“The ice, we have to break up for their drinking water, otherwise they could possibly die, so we have to stay here,” he said.







Scenes from the Chagnon family’s property, where they are closing their ninth day without power. (Photos courtesy of Loni Chagnon)

Oncor says it was still working on 60,0000 outages as of noon Friday, and crews still have to move slowly.

They say one route that normally takes less than an hour was a nearly five-hour drive Friday morning. They are also dealing with damaged equipment.

Austin Energy says there are still about 22,000 in the dark.

“I’m exhausted and heartbroken. I haven’t even sat down yet, and I need to,” said Amanda Ashcraft, who lives in north-central Austin.

Ashcraft finally got her power back Friday morning after losing it on Monday morning. Austin Energy says that winter storm effects are still slowing their crews down, too.

“If there’s a path for that electricity to flow and a line worker would come into contact with that, it would kill them. So we’re going to do this as safely as we can,” said Austin Energy General Manager Jacqueline Sargent during a city press conference Friday afternoon.

But Ashcraft feels the state and city could have done more before and during the storms.

“I want the National Guard and the State Guard on the ground, visiting people either with supplies, with a ride to somewhere helpful, or at the very least with resources in languages that people can understand on a piece of paper, so they don’t require electricity and internet access,” said Ashcraft, who helped many of her neighbors that don’t speak fluent English.

Ashcraft wants accountability not just for her, but for those neighbors who had limited access to information and resources.

“People that are not native English speakers, don’t have a way to access resources and assistance, we should not leave those communities, freezing to death in the dark, just because they’re not whatever is easiest to help,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chagnon says it’s getting harder and harder to keep the flames going, as firewood is becomes scarce in the area.

“We’re going to be in a pretty dire situation as far as heat goes,” he said.