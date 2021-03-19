911 caller who reported gunshots finds victim on doorstep in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A 911 caller opened his door to find a person with gunshot wounds on his doorstop Thursday night, Round Rock police said.

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot at 7:05 p.m. Thursday on Yucca Drive near its intersection with Rawhide Drive. After the caller reported he heard several gunshots in the area, the caller found the victim outside his home.

The victim needed surgery, police said, but at last check, the victim’s vital signs were stable in the hospital. Police said they recovered two firearms and have identified both people in connection with the shooting. They haven’t made arrests yet, but police said there is no threat to the public.