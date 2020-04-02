8 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Williamson County as leaders work to establish additional care facility

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Eight people infected with COVID-19 in Williamson County are on ventilators, according to an update from Judge Bill Gravell Thursday. The judge also said the county is working to put together a low acute care center with the capacity for 1,500 beds.

Gravell said the county must get approval from the State of Texas to set up the center, and it is working toward that. For now, a local business has committed to providing a 150,000 square foot facility. Gravell did not specify where that facility would be located.

As of Thursday afternoon, Williamson County has 63 positive COVID-19 cases, 11 of which are in an intensive care unit. One person has died.

The judge also expressed his appreciation for local businesses for helping the community during this time, from a brewery making hand sanitizer to Apple and Dell helping provide needed equipment.

“I think the solution for the challenge we face, if I can just be candid, the solution is not in Washington, D.C., and I don’t even believe the solution is in Austin, Texas,” Gravell said. “I believe the solution is in the heart and in the homes of every citizen of Central Texas.”

The county has also set up a “pod system” where people can come and pick up personal protective equipment, Gravell said. The county has also set up a call center where people can ask questions and get their needs addressed by calling 512-943-1600. Gravell also said he’s having Williamson County employees reach out to every veteran in the county to check on them.

He challenges citizens who have an American flag to raise it at sunrise and lower it at sunset if they don’t have it lit.

“It’s a time to come together as a nation,” he said.