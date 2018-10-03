8,000 Williamson County ballots missing candidate's name reissued

Copyright 2018 CNN Ballot (FILE Photo)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Around 8,000 ballots-by-mail distributed in Williamson County will be reissued after a Libertarian candidate's name was missing.

Candidate William Bryan Strange III was not listed on the ballots for the presiding judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, race. The missing name was due to an error, the election office said.

“We regret the mistake we made, and we are working diligently to rectify this situation," said Chris Davis, the Williamson County elections administrator.

He continued, "We are expediting production of the corrected ballots-by-mail and expect to mail them next week. We ask anyone who received a Williamson County ballot-by-mail to wait and use the corrected ballot they will be receiving."

Part of the process correcting the ballots includes revising online sample ballots and reprograming the electronic voting machines used for in-person voting beginning Oct. 22, the county said.

“We are working to ensure that every voter has the correct ballot in front of them when they vote,” added Davis. “I informed the Libertarian Party county chair of our mistake and outlined the corrective measures we are taking.”

Davis said the Elections Office will be thoroughly vetting their internal processes and specifically improving ballot proofing procedures with more redundancy to avoid any future ballot missteps.