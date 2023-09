WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 75 years in state prison in connection with a July 2021 murder in Williamson County.

According to court documents, Branden Smith, 35, was convicted by a jury Aug. 17.

Documents showed Smith pleaded not guilty to the murder charge prior to his trial.

In addition to his sentence, documents also listed a $10,000 fine.

Smith received a jail credit of 759 days toward his sentence, according to documents.