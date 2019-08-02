7 million cards and counting: A Central Texas man’s quest to catalog baseball collections

Lowell Christensen sorts baseball cards in his garage surrounded by his collection of about 7 million cards on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Lowell Christensen’s wife has one rule: no baseball cards in the house.

So Christensen’s garage is packed, stacked floor to ceiling with boxes labeled by brand and year, each one containing hundreds or thousands of baseball cards he’s collected over the last 35 years.

“When we had them in Iowa, I had probably a couple hundred thousand cards and they took up a shelf in our bedroom,” Christensen said. “I was thinking, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of cards.'”

Nineteen years after moving to Central Texas, his collection has grown.

“I looked this morning and I see it’s like 6 million 900-and-some-thousand.”

Unlike a lot of collectors, though, he’s never sold a card and doesn’t care about the value of his vast collection.

“I don’t want to get into that game,” he said. “That’s a whole different mindset.”

