WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Williamson County commissioners allocated an additional $6 million to its proposed budget for roads and $1.3 million to its budget for bridges. While not yet final, commissioners anticipate the funds to improve transportation in the booming county.

According to the county’s public information officer, the proposed budget for roads and bridges is now just over $57.4 million. Commissioners expect to approve the entire budget for 2023 later this month, road and bridges included.

Most conversations about the county’s budget and changes to it center around population growth. Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long says that’s the driving force behind adding more money for road improvements.

She says in her precinct, CR 200 in the Liberty Hill area is just one example of where improvements will be made next year. This road and several others need to be widened to accommodate more vehicles. Long says the changes are much needed as the communities around Austin just keep growing.

“We have had such an influx of population growth and demand on those roads that our regular budget just has not kept up,” said Long.

Commissioners will continue their budget discussions through the rest of the month and expect to have it finalized by Aug. 30.