6-year-old sells crayon creations to buy Christmas gifts for Austin-area kids

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six-year-old Brooklyn’s world is colorful, and she hopes to make other kids’ the same with gifts.

When she learned other kids sometimes don’t receive presents on Christmas, she took it to heart.

“It makes my heart feel sad,” she said.

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Tapping into her feelings, Brooklyn became determined to see otherwise.

“I wanted kids to have toys and I wanted it… as much as possible.”

Her inspiration? Something she loves to play with — crayons.

So, she got to work creating colorful crayon shapes. Her business is called “Brooklyn’s Colorful World.” She’s even got a Facebook page to back the brand. She made letters to spell out names of kids, as well as, dinosaurs, cars and unicorns — her personal favorite.

Brooklyn and her mom Crystal Pryor take the crayon orders, and all of the profits go toward buying presents for different Christmas organizations. They’ve given to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, Round Rock Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa and Toys For Tots.

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

“Makes me proud because most kids don’t really look at other kids and think, ‘They need presents too.’ But she found it and came up with the way to make it happen for at least 60 kids in the Austin-area,” Pryor said.

This weekend they’ll be taking a batch of gifts to Cityview Bible Church in Round Rock, hitting that number.

Brooklyn aims to gift more than that though.

“I have a goal to do one thousand 78, 500, 75 million, 78, 5000, 78, 500, 50,” she said, “Actually, never-ending!”

As if her interview couldn’t end on a more perfect note, she wanted to share this message to all:

“Merry Christmas, everyone!”

If you’d like to buy some to fund her limitless goal, you can reach out to the family on her Facebook page.