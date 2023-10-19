WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One part of a two-proposition bond election for Williamson County voters will determine if $59 million will be allocated for improvements to the county’s parks, expo centers, and shared-use path projects.

Proposition B of the November 7 bond election would fund the purchase of parkland for the county, facility developments to Berry Springs Park and Preserve, Twin Lakes Park, and the Williamson County Expo Center.

The bond election will also bring a $825 million road bond before voters. Proposition A names 38 proposed road projects throughout the county that vary from right-of-way acquisition to designing and construction.

KXAN Traffic Anchor Erica Brennes spoke with Williamson County about the road bond last week.

Connie Odom, Williamson County communications director, said many of these projects are related to the county’s fast-growing population.

“And in certain cases, then they can bypass downtown areas where maybe moms and kids and dads are all going to school and to work. And so that bigger traffic can find other ways to go without impacting people’s daily commute,” Odom said.