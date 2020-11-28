$50K reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspects accused of robbing USPS worker in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating a robbery of a United States Postal Service worker on Saturday.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. at the mailbox collection area in the 1900 block of Yaupon Trail. That is near West New Hope Drive and U.S. Highway 183.

Cedar Park Police said in a release that they believe there were at least two suspects, and one is described as being a younger man, about 5-foot-6 and clean shaven. The suspect vehicle is described as being a white, four-door sedan.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is also helping the department in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Bridgewater at 512-260-4886 or send an email to Anthony.Bridgewater@cedarparktexas.gov. Anyone can also call the United States Postal

Inspection Service hotline at 877-876-2455 or visit the website at www.uspis.gov/report.

There is a reward of $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those involved.