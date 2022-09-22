$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown (Image from City of Georgetown Arts and Culture)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A sculpture that was on the City of Georgetown’s Sculpture Tour went missing.

Georgetown Police tweeted a photo of it Thursday. It was located at the corner of Austin Ave. and 6th Street near the Monument Cafe.

It’s called Fractal Variation #4 by David Mikitka and it’s worth $5,000, according to the City of Georgetown Art website.

The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.

If you have information on how the sculpture went missing, contact Georgetown PD at 512-930-3510 or email arts@georgetown.org.