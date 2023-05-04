WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — May the Fourth be with you as you find a new pet.

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said it’s searching the galaxy for more fosters and new pet owners.

The shelter is offering $4 adoptions for all dogs over 25 lbs all day on May the Fourth, also known as ‘Star Wars Day,’ and shining a light on fostering.

WCRAS says fosters are a “life-saving force.”

“Every foster saves two lives – the life of the dog they foster and the life of the dog who takes their space in the shelter,” the shelter said in a release.

May the 4th Be With You adoption special at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (Courtesy: WCRAS)

If you’re ready to commit to a young Paw-dawan, you can head to the shelter and adopt a dog for just $4.

Interested adopters can preview all adoptable dogs online before heading to the shelter. The shelter has a program called the Best Match System that can help pair dogs to the best home and lifestyle for them.

All adoptions include spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip that the shelter will register with your contact information and a voucher for a free wellness exam at a participating veterinary clinic.

Appointments are recommended to help reduce wait times at the shelter. Email adoption@wilco.org to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome from noon to 6 p.m. daily.