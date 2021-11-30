33-year-old man found dead in Taylor, police investigating as suspicious death

Williamson County

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was found dead inside of a Taylor home Tuesday afternoon, Taylor police said.

Police said a family member found Jonathan Hitch, 33, dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Police are considering the death suspicious.

Police responded to 2100 Whistling Way around 4:14 p.m. Tuesday.

The Williamson County Crime Scene Unit, the Texas Rangers and the Precinct Two Justice of the Peace are helping Taylor detectives, police said.

Police told KXAN this incident is not believed to be connected to a suspected murder-suicide incident that killed four people Tuesday in Taylor.

