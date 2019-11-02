3-vehicle crash in Taylor leaves grandmother and toddler dead

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A grandmother and her grandson have died after a crash in Taylor on Friday.

They were identified by Taylor police as Glenda Louise Werth, 59, and Hunter Werth, an almost 2-year-old.

The crash happened at the 1100 block of South Main Street just before 8:45 p.m. near State Highway 95 and Highway 79.

Taylor police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Werth was driving her 2009 Honda van northbound on South Main Street when she stopped and began backing up the vehicle in reverse. That is when the driver of a 2008 Toyota SUV, who was also traveling northbound, struck the van from behind. That hit pushed the van into the southbound lane into oncoming traffic and it was struck head on by the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Werth was pronounced dead on the scene, and Hunter Werth was transported to Dell Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Seton Williamson County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the Toyota SUV was not injured.

This was the third fatal crash in Taylor of 2019. Police will continue to investigate.