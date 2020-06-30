3 Georgetown firefighters test positive for COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown is reporting that three firefighters with the Georgetown Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the City, firefighters all work in three different city facilities and wore personal protective equipment when interacting directly with the public.

Georgetown says these are the first public-facing employees to test positive and that all people who may have been exposed have been evaluated for exposure risk, symptoms and, if necessary, COVID-19 testing.

In its announcement, the City of Georgetown says:

“Due in part to the increasing occurrence of COVID-19 within the community, we expect more employees to test positive for COVID-19 in the coming weeks, and will share that information only when residents will see a change in services.”

The City says residents should continue using safety measures to prevent further spread, including: wearing masks in public, not gathering in large groups, and staying home when possible.

Residents can call (512) 943-3600 for health-related questions.