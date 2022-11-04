HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Three people were arrested in Hutto after police found guns in their vehicle during a football game Thursday.

During the game, which was held at Hutto Memorial Stadium, a Hutto Independent School District police officer was tipped by someone who overheard an argument and information about the possible presence of a gun. Police said while the threat was vague, they took the tip seriously.

Hutto ISD officers found a group of people smoking marijuana in front of Hutto High School shortly after that. The group ran from police, but officers found them in the school parking lot. Several weapons were found in their vehicle, according to police.

Hutto ISD and City of Hutto Police detained three people, ages 16 and 17, on weapons violations charges. The three were not associated with Hutto ISD.

The two 17 year olds are being held at Williamson County Jail, and the 16 year old is being held at a juvenile detention center.

Three guns were recovered. The Austin Police Department confirmed one of them was stolen.

Police and Hutto ISD said the collaboration between school and city police was efficient and effective in preventing harm.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information, call the Hutto Police Department at (512) 846-2057. You may remain anonymous.