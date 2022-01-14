At least 3 fires spark in Williamson County

A three to four acre fire broke out the afternoon of Jan. 14, 2022 in Florence off FM 970. (Courtesy: Mark Gossman)

FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are busy in Williamson County after a few fires popped up at the same time Friday afternoon.

One fire sparked in Florence near Farm to Market Road 970 and was 3-4 acres large. No homes are threatened. As of 5 p.m., Williamson County said this fire was 90% contained.

A three to four acre fire broke out the afternoon of Jan. 14, 2022 in Florence off FM 970. (Courtesy: Mark Gossman)

Another brush fire sparked around 1:37 p.m. outside of Hutto near County Road 198 and Apache Pass. Multiple fire departments are currently working to contain this fire. No one has been hurt so far, and no homes have reported damage, according to the county.

Photo of fire outside of Hutto near County Road 198 and Apache Pass on Jan. 14, 2022. (Photo: Pflugerville Fire Department)

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is helping with traffic control and told drivers to expect delays.

This comes the same afternoon as another fire in Williamson County at a recycling plant outside Taylor.

Friday’s weather is unseasonably warm with temperatures creeping toward 80 degrees, and winds are expected to pick up later in the day when a front blows through.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.