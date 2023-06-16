JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) – A mosquito trap sample collected in the Sonterra Community of Jarrell tested positive for West Nile virus, the Williamson County and Cities Health District said Thursday.

WCCHD said the positive sample was collected from a trap site near the community pool on Sonterra Boulevard. Workers will begin expanded trapping in the area Friday and post signs.

This is the second reported West Nile virus-positive trap of the 2023 season in Williamson County. That positive sample was collected in May from a trap site near Geneva Park at 1021 Quail Valley Drive.

Four mosquito trap samples returned positive samples for West Nile virus in Williamson County in 2022.

According to WCCHD, the Central Texas mosquito population is largest and most active from May through November. The health district monitors the mosquito population and tests for mosquito-borne viruses during that period.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 8 out of 10 people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms.

The CDC said about 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

And the CDC said about 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).

The CDC recommends homeowners do the following to get rid of mosquitoes.

Once a week , empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out any items that hold water like tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, or trash containers. Mosquitoes lay eggs near water.

, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out any items that hold water like tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, or trash containers. Mosquitoes lay eggs near water. Tightly cover water storage containers (buckets, cisterns, rain barrels) so mosquitoes cannot get inside to lay eggs.

For containers without lids, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

Fill tree holes to prevent them from filling with water.

If you have a septic tank, repair cracks or gaps. Cover open vent or plumbing pipes. Use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

As part of its “Fight the Bite” campaign, the health district recommends the “three D’s” of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes or clogged gutters, so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed, and treat water that can’t be drained;

standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes or clogged gutters, so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed, and treat water that can’t be drained; Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent; and

by using an EPA-approved insect repellent; and Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

For more information, WCCHD said residents can go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website.