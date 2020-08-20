2nd West Nile-positive mosquito sample reported in Georgetown’s Sun City

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A second mosquito trap sample in Georgetown’s Sun City neighborhood has tested positive for West Nile.

The city says the trap was located on Yellow Rose Trail near Del Webb Boulevard. This is the second positive trap in the area in two weeks.

Expanded trap sites were set up, the city says, which yielded the positive test result Wednesday.

In all, there have been seven West Nile-positive mosquito trap samples found in Williamson County this year. The city is taking more precautions by implementing more monitoring, testing, public education and truck-mounted spraying.

That spraying is scheduled this Friday through Sunday. Weather permitting, a city vehicle will spray pyrethrin-based insecticide in the area of the positive samples, along roadways and in public parks. This will reduce the adult mosquito population, according to the city.

Georgetown Mosquito Spray Area (Courtesy: City of Georgetown)

The city says it is also treating standing water with larvicide. Although the sprays do not pose any significant health risks, the city asks people to stay indoors during the spraying, along with their pets.

There have been no West Nile cases reported in humans in Williamson County this year, but Travis County reported two probable cases just this week.

Travis County also reported 14 positive pools of mosquitoes.