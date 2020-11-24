2nd mosquito trap sample tests positive for West Nile Virus in Cedar Park

File- In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitos are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. A cooler-than-normal spring has slowed the breeding season for mosquitoes, but experts warn this doesn’t mean that Texans should let down their guard when it comes to protecting themselves from the West Nile virus. (AP Photo/LM […]

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Another sample collected from a mosquito trap in Cedar Park has tested positive for West Nile, according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District.

The sample was taken on Nov. 19 from a site near Sun Chase Boulevard and Cypress Creek Road. The positive test result came back on Tuesday from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin, WCCHD said.

Although this is the first positive test result from that location this year, a sample taken from a trap near West New Hope Drive and Avenue of the Stars in the city tested positive earlier this month.

So far in 2020, there have been 17 samples that have tested positive for West Nile Virus in other parts of Williamson County, which is the highest-ever recorded since the screening program began in 2012.

WCCHD also reports three human cases of the virus in the county this year.

Learn more about West Nile and how to protect yourself from it online.