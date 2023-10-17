ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Ascension Seton Williamson in Round Rock is about to undergo major expansion efforts.

The hospital on Tuesday announced a $230 million expansion, which will “meet the needs of the growing Round Rock area,” according to a press release.

The expansion will include a six-story tower of 216,000 square feet which will house new operating rooms and additional bed capacity.

The expansion will include:

160 new beds total capacity

Two new operating rooms

Expanded space for emergency, imaging, cardiac cath and surgery departments

A 12-bed observation unit

The expansion also includes the build out of an additional 34,000 square feet at the nearby Ascension Seton Williamson Medical Plaza at 301 Seton Pkwy., which will house outpatient wound care, cardiac rehab and pediatric rehab, according to the release.

Ascension Seton Williamson said it expects to add more than 400 new positions to staff the additional capacity.

“We’re excited to announce this important addition to our hospital’s clinical capacity,” said Andrew Gnann, president of Ascension Seton Williamson, in the release. “As the greater Round Rock area has experienced substantial growth, this expansion will allow us to meet the increased need for medical and surgical services, particularly for cardiovascular, neurology and orthopedic health in our community.”

Ascension Seton Williamson completed almost 64,000 patient visits in fiscal year 2022. According to the release, the hospital is the first state-designated Level II trauma center in Williamson County. It’s also a designated Primary Plus Stroke Center, a designated Center of Excellence for Bariatric Surgery and in 2020 it opened its Level III NICU.