WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman they believe is endangered Thursday.

Authorities say Micaela Gutierrez, 22, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in southwestern Williamson County. They say she was wearing a turquoise shirt and blue jeans.

If you know where Gutierrez is, or where she might have been, the sheriff’s office asks you to call 911.