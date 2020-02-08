22 tenants have 5 days to move after fire destroys Round Rock apartment units

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Twenty-two people living at a Round Rock apartment were told they had five days to move after a fire destroyed some of the units.

Tenants told KXAN they were frustrated with the short timeline to move out, especially since their apartments at The Landing at 771 O’Connor Dr. weren’t ones that were damaged.

“If they wanted us to rapidly move out of here, then they should have hired all these movers to help us,” a woman, who asked to not be identified for fear of possible retribution, said. “Then she tells me, ‘We were working with ya’ll on new leases. We didn’t have to work with you.’ Yes you did. This is inhabitable.”

The apartment complex is offering open units to all those displaced by the fire.

The apartment complex’s leases require renters insurance of no less than $100,000, so tenants KXAN spoke with said they are relying on that to help them move.

The fire last Sunday evening prompted evacuations. No one was hurt, and the cause is under investigation. Williamson County Fire Marshal’s Office Assistant Chief Paul Ayers said the building where the fire happened did not have a sprinkler system, but he was not sure whether the fire code the building had required it.