2 Williamson County school districts may lose out on millions of funding due to book controversies

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two school districts in Williamson County could be excluded from receiving a portion of $14 million in federal funding under the CARES Act because of recent controversies about books.

On Tuesday, Williamson County Commissioners approved the dispersal of funding for all county school districts except Round Rock and Leander ISDs. Commissioner Valerie Covey explained the court wouldn’t approve the funding for the districts in Leander and Round Rock because they didn’t want to support “people who put smut” in schools.

Last week, Leander ISD announced it would remove certain books and graphic novels from its classroom libraries after complaints about sexual content. After a review, 11 titles were taken out, including the graphic novels “V for Vendetta,” “Y: The Last Man” and “The Handmaid’s Tale: A Graphic Novel.” However, the titles will still be available in the school’s main library.

In addition to Covey, Commissioners Cynthia Long, Russ Boles and County Judge Bill Gravell all approved withholding the funds to the districts. Commissioner Terry Cook did not approve the motion.

According to the Leander school district, “The first round of CARES funding was received this time last year, a total of $2.3 million (an allotment of $100/student). It was spent on PPE, including a lot of restocking of the TEA PPE allotment. (face shields, sanitizer, masks, disposable surgical gowns, floor decals). We also purchased some learning software for remote learning, air purifiers, electrostatic sprayers, zoom licenses, chrome books, other technology outlays for remote learning.”

A Leander ISD spokesperson said the district’s decision to remove some of the books in early December was not the result of a state House investigation into what books schools have on campuses. The district also said the subject matter was not the only element considered, but academic rigor and grade-level appropriateness were also taken into account.

Next week is Williamson County’s last commissioner court meeting before the end of the year. Commissioners Boles and Covey were tasked with discussing the issue with Leander ISD to be approved for funding next week. Commissioner Long and Judge Bill Gravell are discussing with Round Rock ISD. The commissioners will revisit the funding regarding these two districts next week. Commissioner Cook is tasked with talking to Travis County.

If the money isn’t approved by next week, the two districts will not receive a second round of funding.

It was unclear if Round Round ISD had some of the books mentioned removed from its classroom libraries. Jenny Caputo-LaCoste, the district’s chief of public affairs and communications, released a lengthy statement Tuesday afternoon expressing disappointment about the commissioners’ vote and hope that the funding will ultimately be approved.

She said the district was disappointed the funding hadn’t be approved and hopeful it eventually would.

“We are happy to address any concerns Commissioners have related to library books and instructional materials and feel certain we can clear up any misunderstandings. In fact, we met with Commissioner Russ Boles today and had a very productive conversation explaining our process,” Caputo-LaCoste wrote.

“All parents and members of the public in Round Rock ISD have complete access to the entirety of our school library catalogue. Parents always have the right to determine what books their students are able to access. Round Rock ISD has an established process for addressing parental objections to instructional resources. Any parent who has a concern with a particular book that is available on their campus is encouraged to contact their campus staff directly, and if the campus staff is unable to address their concerns, the parent may file a formal objection. If, after review by a reconsideration committee, the parent is unsatisfied with the conclusion, the parent may continue through the formal complaint process which includes an opportunity for complainants to receive a Board of Trustees decision regarding the complaint. Additionally, parents always have the right to contact their campus and ask to inspect any instructional resource used by the school with their student.”

Money going back to feds

Williamson County leaders said Tuesday that they will likely return about $7 million worth of coronavirus relief funds to the federal government.

The county reported that’s comprised of $3 million for small businesses, $4 million for cities, $2 million in rent and utility assistance as well as $1 million in other expenses related to COVID-19. County leaders, though, suggested they may put some of this unspent money into the additional $14 million now set aside for local schools.

In total, Williamson County initially received about $96 million in CARES Act funding.