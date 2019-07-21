2 people slashed by masked suspect with knife, Williamson Co. sheriff says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said two people were slashed by a suspect with a knife near Gattis School Road and Toll Road 130 late Saturday night.

According to the WCSO, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a mask and was last seen running south from the nearby McDonald’s. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 5’3″ and 5’5″ in height.

The condition of the victims is unknown but they were taken to the hospital.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.