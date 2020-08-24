2 people, 1 dog killed in Taylor house fire over the weekend

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Two people and one dog died in a house fire this weekend in Taylor.

According to the City of Taylor, Fire Chief Daniel Baum said the fire happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday at a home located at 601 West 11th Street.

When firefighters received the call to respond, they learned there may be people and animals still inside the home.

When they arrived, the city reported that flames fully engulfed the home. The intensity of the fire prevented firefighters from entering, so defensive fire operations began from the outside.

The fire was mostly put out an hour later, and that’s when firefighters could start searching the building, the city said.

Firefighters located one adult victim as well as the body of a dog, according to the city. They found a second adult victim after putting out the rest of the fire and additional searching. The city has not shared the names of the victims yet.

The Taylor Police Department helped with evacuating people in nearby homes, and the Hutto and Round Rock fire departments also responded.

Firefighters in Taylor are still investigating the cause.