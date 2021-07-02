2 more teens face murder charges in deadly Round Rock stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two teenagers face capital murder charges after a deadly stabbing in September 2020. Round Rock Police Department officers arrested the additional suspects, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, on Thursday. They say they now have all three suspects in custody in the case.

Raymond Salazar Jr., 19, was arrested June 1 in Houston and also faces a capital murder charge in addition to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

RRPD says 17-year-old Adam Hilzer died after being stabbed last year on Rawhide Loop, which is in a neighborhood near Sky Ridge Plaza.

The newest suspects have not been identified because they are minors, but are in custody in the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center, RRPD says.

