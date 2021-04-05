2 men with life-threatening injuries after police say one shot the other, then himself in Round Rock

Round Rock Police responded to reports of a shooting Monday morning on Sunrise Road. Police blocked off the parking lot to a gym at the address. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A person shot someone and then shot himself outside a gym Monday in Round Rock, police say.

Police responded to the scene at 4201 Sunrise Road in Round Rock for a report of a shooting around 7:15 a.m. The address is for a Gold’s Gym in the area, and police blocked off the parking lot for an investigation.

Police tweeted the shooting involved two men who knew each other. One man shot the other, and then himself. Both men have life-threatening injuries and are being treated at a hospital, police say.

