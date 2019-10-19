2 members of Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reprimanded after investigation into training academy behavior

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a lietenant and a sergeant had been reprimanded after an investigation into their behavior during a training academy.

According to WCSO, an investigation found problems with scoring of tests, in addition to inappropriate comments that were made toward cadets attending the academy.

WCSO says that the lieutenant was reprimanded and his training license was revoked. The sergeant, WCSO says, resigned in lieu of termination, and his training license was also revoked.

Before the investigation, WCSO Sheriff Robert Chody had already terminated an academy commander and sergeant in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy.

The incident comes after months of controversy surround WCSO.

In April, a Georgetown lawyer filed a complaint alleging that former commander Steve Deaton told deputies it was his goal for one of them to have sex with a producer of Live PD, an A&E crime show the office had previously been featured on. At the time, a sheriff’s office spokesperson told KXAN that they had no comment.

Later, Deaton again made news after a series of graphic Facebook posts the commander made became public. Those included “racist and misogynistic” images, Georgetown resident Gary Richter told the Commissioners Court. This incident followed a long campaign by dozens of residents to call upon Chody to fire Deaton.

In a letter to colleagues about the incident, Deaton said in part: “I have sat on the side lines and watched this agency and our sheriff be characterized as a lot of things other than the fine professional organization that we are. This is sadly due in large part to a few photos I posted on my personal Facebook page some time ago.”

In September, a former WCSO detective said he opened a criminal investigation into Chody — for which he says he was later fired. According to former detective Brian Johns’ lawsuit, Johns believed he saw Chody abusing his power and using tax dollars for personal use. At that time, KXAN reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, but did not receive a response.

In regard to the Oct. 18 incident involving the training academy, WCSO says it will not be releasing any further statements.