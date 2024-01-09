WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Williamson County late Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post deputies responded around 11:45 p.m. to a call reporting a shooting in the 300 block of County Road 317, outside the city limits of Georgetown.
Deputies found two people dead inside the residence. WCSO said a suspect was taken into custody.
Sheriff’s Office Detectives were still on scene around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and WCSO advised people to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
The sheriff’s office added there is no threat to public safety, and it expects to release more information later.