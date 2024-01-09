WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Williamson County late Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post deputies responded around 11:45 p.m. to a call reporting a shooting in the 300 block of County Road 317, outside the city limits of Georgetown.

Deputies found two people dead inside the residence. WCSO said a suspect was taken into custody.

Sheriff’s Office Detectives were still on scene around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and WCSO advised people to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scene in the 300 block of County Road 317 after two people were killed in a shooting. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

The sheriff’s office added there is no threat to public safety, and it expects to release more information later.