2 Fort Hood soldiers among those who died in SH 195 crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, Fort Hood said two of the men who died in a collision near Georgetown Saturday were soldiers. Both were in a Ford Mustang that left the road, crossed a median and hit another vehicle.

Private Anthony Nevelle Peak Jr., 21, from Florida, was driving and Private Eric Christopher Hogan, 19, from New Hampshire was a passenger in the back seat. Another person in that car was taken to the hospital.

The driver who was hit, 45-year-old Monchai Chatsuwan, also died at the scene on State Highway 195 near Bonnet Lane, west of Georgetown.

It’s not known what caused the Mustang to leave the road. No charges have been filed at this time. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Fort Hood released a statement Friday, sending condolences to the soldiers’ family, friends and loved ones.