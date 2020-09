LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A collision injured two drivers Wednesday morning in Leander.

The wreck happened on Farm to Market Road 1431 between Travisso Parkway and Trails End. The city of Leander reported that one driver was critically injured and taken to the hospital, while another had minor injuries.

A tweet from Leander police at 10:23 a.m. notified people of road closures in the area. According to the city, two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are open to traffic as of 11:30 a.m.