2 arrested in Williamson County after deputies found ammo, drugs in vehicle

Williamson County

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Facebook: WCSO Sheriff Robert Chody

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputes arrested two people Wednesday following a traffic stop on a suspected wanted felon, according to a post on Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody’s Facebook page.

During the stop, Chody wrote in his post that deputies found 1,200 rounds of .50-caliber ammunition as well as user amounts of black tar heroin, marijuana, Xanax and ecstasy.

Chody said deputies arrested both the driver and the passenger inside the vehicle for narcotics. No other information about the suspects is known at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss