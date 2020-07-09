2 arrested in Williamson County after deputies found ammo, drugs in vehicle

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputes arrested two people Wednesday following a traffic stop on a suspected wanted felon, according to a post on Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody’s Facebook page.

During the stop, Chody wrote in his post that deputies found 1,200 rounds of .50-caliber ammunition as well as user amounts of black tar heroin, marijuana, Xanax and ecstasy.

Chody said deputies arrested both the driver and the passenger inside the vehicle for narcotics. No other information about the suspects is known at this time.