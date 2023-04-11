Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 11, 2023.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people have been arrested after a Georgetown High School student died in January, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

WCSO said, on Jan. 22, the student had fentanyl poisoning and died.

The Williamson County Organized Crime Unit, with the help of surrounding agencies, made the arrests, the release said.

During this legislative session, Texas lawmakers are considering several bills that would de-criminalize fentanyl testing strips. The small, cheap strips can alert a drug user to fentanyl mixed into a drug. They are currently classified as drug paraphernalia in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he supports legalizing the testing strips in Texas, according to previous reporting from the Texas Tribune.