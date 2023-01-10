ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A decades-old cold case in Round Rock has been reopened after a change in international extradition policy.

Round Rock Police are re-investigating the murder of a 56-year-old woman at a bar in October 1983. Police said the suspect connected with the shooting has been on the run for nearly 40 years and was last seen in Mexico in 2017.

RRPD is investigating after a 13-year statute for international extradition of murder warrants ended. The suspect could now be extradited if found in Mexico or the U.S.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 16, 1983, at the Cactus Lounge, a now-closed sports bar located at 109 N. Sheppard St.

Police said a night of music, dancing and drinking turned deadly after 56-year-old Helen Ochoa was shot dead and two men seriously injured, according to a Round Rock Leader article provided by RRPD.

Investigators believe Martin Gallegos shot the three victims when he was 22 years old. He would be 60 now.

The shooting was the apparent result of an argument over a woman, Round Rock Police Lt. Chris Bratton told the Round Rock Leader.

Gallegos and Ochoa were dancing before Gallegos got into an argument with two men over Ochoa, police said. Ochoa died at a nearby hospital and the two men recovered from their injuries.

An active murder warrant is still out for Gallegos’ arrest. He was placed on Texas’ most wanted list and considered armed and dangerous, police said.

“Police say he told friends that he will kill any police officer that attempts to arrest him,” the Round Rock Leader reported in 1983. Police also said he was using several aliases, including Martin Gallegos Jaramillo and Natilde Gallegos.

Detectives are looking for anyone with information regarding the case. They are also looking for information on persons of interest Juan Guerrero and Guadalupe Morales.

You can contact Det. Patrick Turck through email or call 512-218-7048. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Williamson County tips organization.