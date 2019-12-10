18-year-old accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl on elementary school playground

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met through a social media app, a Williamson County affidavit says.

Camryn Isaiah Robinson, 18, is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child after police say he forced the girl into sexual acts she didn’t want to do.

The two messaged each other over SnapChat in October, and then met for the first time on Oct. 22 outside Success High School, the affidavit says. The two then walked to nearby Voight Elementary, and it was there the alleged unwanted sexual advances were made by Robinson, the affidavit says.

Afterward, the victim went to a friend’s house and told her friend what happened. Round Rock police identified Robinson through the SnapChat username and purported to have a conversation with him acting as if they were the victim, the affidavit says.

During an exchange lasting several hours, the affidavit says the officer made it clear the victim was 15 years old with the statement, “My dad told me he would get me a new phone for my 16 birthday, I didn’t want to wait so I begged him and he gave in lol.”

The affidavit says Robinson’s reply was a lewd photo and that he wanted to have sex with the victim again.

Jail records show Robinson bonded out of custody. His bond had been set at $50,000.