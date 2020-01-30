18-wheeler crashed, in a ditch on FM 1105 in Williamson County

A truck crashed in the 13000 block of FM 1105 and is blocking a lane. (Photo from Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a truck in a ditch on Farm to Market Road 1105 Thursday morning, they said.

The agency sent a tweet about the crash at 8:05 a.m., and then sent out an update at 8:21 a.m. with pictures of the single-vehicle crash.

An 18-wheeler crash on FM 1105 in Williamson County on Thursday morning. (Photo from Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says the westbound lane is closed, and it is unclear if the driver is injured. The tweet by the sheriff’s office says the driver was uninsured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.