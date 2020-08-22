16-year-old in Georgetown ready to take flight in student-built plane

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Most teenagers simply look forward to getting their driver’s license for their 16th birthday, but one high school student from Georgetown ISD is getting ready to fly his very own airplane.

KXAN first told you about Evan Eissler last year in a story about a unique program at Georgetown ISD.

The school district recently partnered with the non-profit called ‘Tango Flight.”

The organization buys plane kits and sells them to schools so they can teach students how to build their very own planes.

Evan was in that class last year. His mom says he’s been planning to fly one of those planes out of the Georgetown airport on Saturday morning, weather depending.