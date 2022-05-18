GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock teen died Monday after jumping from the cliffs on Lake Georgetown over the weekend, police said.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, the teenager was 16 years old.

They jumped from the cliffs Saturday, did not surface and were rescued by first responders.

The teen was then pronounced dead at 8 p.m. on Monday.

There are three parks on Lake Georgetown: Cedar Breaks Park, Jim Hogg Park and Russell Park. All are operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.