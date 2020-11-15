14-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 14-year-old boy died after being hit by a driver off State Highway 29 in Williamson County Saturday night.

A Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m.

The driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius and the bicyclist were both traveling east on the highway, and when they came to an unlit portion of the road, the driver hit the boy. The sergeant said the bicyclist did not have lights on.

At last check, no charges were filed.

A release from the Texas Department of Public Safety said officials would like to remind drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices and always wear your safety belt.