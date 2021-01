AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cedar Park police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday night.

They say Anias Scott is missing and was last seen around 7 p.m. near the basketball courts at 400 E. Cypress Creek Rd. That area is between U.S. Highway 183 and U.S. Highway 183A.

He was last seen wearing a black, puffy coat with a fur hood, black long-sleeved shirt with an astronaut on it, blue pajama pants and black Nike Air1 sneakers.

