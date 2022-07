LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — The Liberty Hill Fire Department is responding to a 100-acre wildfire on Tower Road. Everyone within a two-mile radius is being evacuated, according to a tweet from the Williamson County Office of Emergency Management.

Travis County STAR Flight is also responding to the fire, and assistance from Texas A&M Forest Service was requested as well.

KXAN will provide updates as more information becomes available.