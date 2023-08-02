WEIR, Texas (KXAN) – Firefighters are battling a 60-acre fire Wednesday afternoon in Weir, which is northeast of Georgetown. The fire is estimated to be 80% contained, Williamson County said.

The fire was reported to Williamson County Emergency Communications around 1:40 p.m. at County Road 150 and FM 972.

Firefighters responded to a grass fire in Weir Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

The fire didn’t force any evacuations but it did burn a barn and a car, Williamson County said.

The Weir Fire Department is the lead agency at the scene with support from Hutto, Jarrell, Williamson County ESD 10, Leander, Liberty Hill, Round Rock, Florence, Sam Bass, ESD 7 and Bartlett, Williamson County said.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Office of Emergency Management are also responding.

Officials said the cause of the fire was not yet known.