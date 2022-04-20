ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — One person was found dead after a shooting in Round Rock Tuesday evening, police said.

RRPD said officers responded to a report of a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A witness told officers that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Gattis School Road, which is listed in the area of the Clay Madsen Recreation Center.

RRPD said officers responded to the location and found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Another man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to St. David’s North Austin Medical Center.

RRPD said this was an isolated incident and there was no immediate danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 512-218-5500 or submit a tip anonymously online.