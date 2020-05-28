1 person critical after shooting in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Cedar Park apartment complex.

Cedar Park Police say the scene remains active, but they don’t feels there’s any danger to the public.

This shooting took place Thursday morning around 4 a.m. at The Lodge at Lakeline Village, an apartment complex along Lakeline Blvd.

The department says it will not speak from the scene this morning but will instead release more information later today.

  • One person was critically injured after a shooting Thursday morning in Cedar Park. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)
