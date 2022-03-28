CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — A 21-year-old was arrested after police say he hit a man walking on a sidewalk in Cedar Park on March 25 with his car.

Cedar Park Police said the crash happened at Avery Ranch Boulevard and South Bell Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m. Police said an initial investigation found that a car driven by Ismael Sanchez appeared to hit a man who was walking on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.