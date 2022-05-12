ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police took someone into custody after a brief SWAT response at a home Thursday.

RRPD tweeted at 3:28 p.m. and said a SWAT team went to the 500 block of White Wing Way after officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant. The person refused to come out of the building, and that’s why the SWAT team was called.

White Wing Way runs through a neighborhood that’s east of South Mays Street and north of East Logan Street.

An update posted minutes later at 3:35 p.m. said the person was taken into custody. Police said there wasn’t a threat to the public during the response.