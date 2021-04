LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash at State Highway 29 and County Road 260 in Liberty Hill Friday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened just after 10:30 a.m. The agency is still investigating the crash and what caused it.

DPS is reminding drivers to minimize distractions, not drive while tired, avoid driving under the influence, obey traffic signals and wear a seatbelt.